Midfielder Emily Ridgeway expects to play with more freedom in a new-look New Lambton this NPLW Northern NSW campaign.
The 19-year-old held a defensive role in the middle of the park during a challenging 2022 season for the Eagles, but admits, "we were all defensive last year".
Ridgeway captained the largely inexperienced side, who went winless to finish the year rooted to the bottom of the competition standings.
The Eagles conceded a whopping 220 goals and scored just eight in 21 outings.
But things are looking much brighter in 2023 after the acquisition of several experienced signings, and the 2019 premiers and champions are hoping for a return to finals football.
Newcastle Jets players Cassidy Davis and Lauren Allan plus Tara Pender, who also has national league experience, have all come across from Warners Bay.
The Panthers secured the premiership-championship double last season but a coaching change at the club prompted a mass exodus of senior players.
Davis and Allan will not be available until at least round eight due to their A-League Women's commitments but Ridgeway was already relishing playing alongside Pender during trial games.
"Bringing in their knowledge and experience is good for the younger players," Ridgeway said.
"I'm excited to see where the season goes."
Results-wise, things could not have got much worse last year, but morale remained high and most players have returned for another season.
"It was always positive, off and on the field," Ridgeway said. "You just want to get on the field and play with and for each other, all of the time, so that's what's been good."
New Lambton have also picked up defenders Airlie Davis and Amy Gosling plus goalkeeper Ally Boertje from Warners Bay, as well as utility Serena Carter, who has previously played with the Eagles.
All four bring a wealth of leadership and experience.
Airlie, in particular, knows exactly what it is like to be considered the competition easy-beats.
The 26-year-old's whole premier league career has been with Warners Bay, who were wooden spooners in their first season (2015) before becoming one of the league heavyweights.
"I'm excited for a change and a challenge," Airlie said.
"It's going to be very different and very new, but I'm keen to get started, and I'm keen to get these girls higher up the ladder because they've had a tough last season.
"I've been there and it sucks. No one wants to lose. No one wants to be on the bottom of the table."
Greg Lowe takes over coaching from Mackenzie Davis, who is now the club's head of female football.
"We were really careful with who we brought in the door because what we had built was based on a promise that things were going to get better," Mackenzie Davis said.
"But also that, all things considered, morale was incredibly high last year, so bringing people in that were going to help that flourish and work towards the same kind of goals was really important."
The season starts on March 5 with the Eagles taking on Broadmeadow in round one.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.