Last season's player of the year and leading scorer Adriana Konjarski will be back in Broadmeadow colours this NPLW Northern NSW campaign.
The 27-year-old striker scored 39 goals in 23 appearances to spearhead Warners Bay's premiership-championship double in 2022 and earn herself a national league recall with the Newcastle Jets.
But the Panthers' senior squad dispersed after their 4-2 grand final win over Newcastle Olympic last October and Magic coach Jake Curley told the Newcastle Herald this week that Konjarski would play for Broadmeadow in 2023.
Konjarski, well known as "AJ", had a brief stint with Magic in 2020 before moving on to New Lambton. She was in unstoppable form at Warners Bay last season and should prove a key pick-up as Broadmeadow eye what has been an elusive grand final appearance since returning to NNSW Football's top-flight women's competition.
It is one of a number of player movements in the off-season as this NPLW looks set to be the most evenly contested in recent times.
Cassidy Davis and Lauren Allan are among a host of players who have shifted from the Panthers to New Lambton. Their Newcastle Jets teammate Tessa Tamplin has committed to Charlestown Azzurri.
Azzurri coach Niko Papaspiropoulos also confirmed this week strike weapon Sarah Halvorsen, who played two seasons of AFLW for the GWS Giants, would return to the competition.
Halvorsen previously played for heavyweights Merewether in Women's Premier League, which transitioned to National Premier Leagues status last year.
She memorably produced a second-half hat-trick as Merewether came from 3-1 down at half-time to beat Warners Bay 4-3 in the 2017 grand final.
Versatile Emma Stanbury, who has national league experience with Newcastle, Canberra and Adelaide, will captain-coach Mid Coast in a big boost for the young side.
The NPLW NNSW kicks off on March 5, when Magic take on New Lambton, Azzurri host Maitland, Warners Bay play Olympic and Mid Coast meet Adamstown.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.