Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Newcastle Knights ready to retain premiership-winning stars once historic CBA agreement is formalised

MM
By Max McKinney
February 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catilan Johnston and Millie Boyle carry the NRLW trophy off the team bus last season. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Knights football director Peter Parr hopes to be signing NRLW players within "days" after an in-principle agreement was reached for an historic women's collective bargaining agreement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.