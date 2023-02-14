Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson described it as a "game-changer" moment, and Clare Wheeler hopes to get the chance to produce another as she strives for World Cup inclusion.
The Adamstown Rosebud junior is part of Gustavsson's squad for the Cup of Nations, which starts for Australia against Czech Republic on the Central Coast this Thursday night.
The Matildas then play Spain at Sydney's CommBank Stadium on Sunday before taking on Jamaica in Newcastle on February 22.
In Wheeler's one and only appearance for the Matildas at McDonald Jones Stadium - against the United States on November 30, 2021 - the Newcastle 25-year-old proved pivotal.
The former long-serving Newcastle Jet took the field with four minutes of regulation time remaining and Australia trailing 1-0.
She had instant impact, producing a never-say-die tackle to win the ball from American Ashley Sanchez before sending a pinpoint pass forward to set up an equaliser.
The opportunity to have a home World Cup is incredible and I'd kick myself if I didn't put everything I had into putting my hand up for that.- CLARE WHEELER
"Without that tackle, we wouldn't have scored," Gustavsson later told reporters.
It is a moment Wheeler hopes to replicate in front of another strong and vocal home crowd.
"One of my career highlights was in Newcastle, coming on and even though only having a few minutes doing that impact and making that tackle," the Everton midfielder told the Newcastle Herald.
"Hopefully I can do something similar when we're back there and what a time to do it, five months out from the World Cup."
The tournament will be one of the last chances players have to state their cases before Australia co-host the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with New Zealand from July 20.
The stakes are high with Wheeler and fellow Novocastrian Emily van Egmond, who is eyeing a fourth World Cup appearance, part of a 25-player Matildas squad named for the Cup of Nations.
"The opportunity to have a home World Cup is incredible and I'd kick myself if I didn't put everything I had into putting my hand up for that," Wheeler said.
"Every opportunity to get a cap and get on the field is valuable experience and it's only going to help myself put my name forward for that team and hopefully that starting 11 and, going forward, being part of the World Cup team."
Wheeler has 11 caps for the Matildas but missed their past four matches.
She did not play against South Africa and Denmark last October due to injury then was not used against Sweden and Thailand in November.
The No.6 is keen to make up for lost time during the Cup of Nations and feels back to the peak of her powers after signing a permanent two-and-a-half-year contract with Everton in England's Women's Super League.
"It's exactly where I need to be to be the best footballer that I can be, to put it simply," Wheeler said.
"It's one of the most competitive leagues in the world and I'm fighting week in, week out to even get a starting spot. That's the position I need to be in because that's the reality of competitive football."
Spain play Czech Republic before the Matildas' game in Newcastle on February 22.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
