Watagan Park: Cooranbong residential estate could swell by almost 500 extra homes as Lake Macquarie council moves to change height controls

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated February 13 2023 - 8:24pm, first published 8:19pm
Lake Macquarie City Council has moved to allow six storey buildings in the Watagan Park town centre. Picture from file.

A MAJOR residential estate in Cooranbong could swell by almost 500 extra houses and a further 625 people as the local council moves to change its development controls.

