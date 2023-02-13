A MAJOR residential estate in Cooranbong could swell by almost 500 extra houses and a further 625 people as the local council moves to change its development controls.
Lake Macquarie City Council (LMCC) proposes to allow six-storey buildings in the town centre of Watagan Park, part of Johnson Property Group's (JPG) growing development portfolio.
JPG chief development officer Bryan Garland said he felt the current height controls, which limited development to three-storeys, were restrictive.
"We are continuing to roll out standard housing lots, but are now in a position to start focusing on the delivery of the town centre and its surrounds," he said.
"The diversification of housing choice is becoming increasingly important these days.
"Watagan Park has been identified as a key growth area by the council, and the state government, for many years and has services and infrastructure in place to support growth."
Mr Garland said the opportunity to revisit the character and density of the area came out of an urban design review in consultation with LMCC's planning staff.
"That opportunity is enhanced by the recently exhibited regional strategic direction to plan for more mixed-use neighbourhoods to improve living and working locally and rethink how local neighbourhood centres function," he said.
Watagan Park makes up most of the North Cooranbong Urban Release Area, after the state government set aside areas for low and medium density housing, schools, a new town centre, parks and community facilities in 2008.
A number of development approvals have been issued since then with parts of the residential areas already built or under construction.
With a further eight per cent population growth predicted if the height controls change, the number of people expected to settle in the area is about 8,300.
The changes could enable the development of a further 487 dwellings, with the development is expected to be finished by 2030.
According to the council, traffic modelling shows the road network will be able to handle the extra growth expected as a result of the planning proposal.
Building heights could grow from 10m and 13m to 23m if the state government approves the proposal, which will then go on public exhibition for 28 days.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
