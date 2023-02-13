Newcastle Herald
Church of Ubuntu pastor Paul Burton and medicinal cannabis practitioner Andrew Katelaris take government officials to court

Ian Kirkwood
Ian Kirkwood
February 13 2023
Andrew Katelaris, left, and Paul Robert Burton, outside the Sydney District Court today. Their case brought against NSW government officials is expected to last all week. Picture by Ian Kirkwood

Two figures at the centre of a dramatic child welfare controversy have begun a personal court action against two government officials they say have been persecuting them over the matter.

