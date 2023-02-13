Jetstar locks in return for one of Newcastle's most in-demand routes

DIRECT flights between the Hunter and tropical north Queensland will resume in June, Jetstar has confirmed.
The low-cost airline on Tuesday said the seasonal route between Williamtown and Cairns will run from June 24 to October 28.
The flights run three times a week during the seasonal window, with an Airbus A320 ferrying almost 6000 passengers between the two cities in what the company claims is a tourism boost to both ends of the route.
The route began operating in June 2021 in partnership with the two cities' airports.
Jetstar said it continued to draw strong demand.
Chief customer officer Alan McIntyre said the airline would be the only one flying direct.
"We saw strong demand in both directions when the route was first launched in 2021 and we expect it will be more popular than ever this year, with one-way fares starting from $119," he said.
Cairns Airport CEO, Richard Barker, said the direct services worked both ways.
"The climate in Far North Queensland is particularly ideal during the winter period. These flights mean it has never been easier for southern residents to relax and reset with a tropical getaway," he said.
"This service also gives FNQ locals a seamless connection to the NSW Hunter Valley and its highly popular premier wine regions."
Newcastle Airport's Dr Peter Cock said the third season of the direct service was one he expected customers would appreciate.
"People of our region love Tropical North Queensland and Cairns has proven to be one of our most in-demand destinations over the past two years," he said.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
