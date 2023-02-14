Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

AAFC says path still open to national second division for Hunter clubs

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 14 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AAFC says path still open to national second division for Hunter clubs

Association of Australian Football Clubs (AAFC) secretary-treasurer Christo Patsan believes a Hunter club - new or existing - can be part of the proposed men's national second division, even if the initial criteria appears a bridge too far.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.