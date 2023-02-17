Regina Jensen reckons she will be the happiest runner on the start line for the world cross country championships in Bathurst on Saturday.
The Dudley 42-year-old earned a Golden Ticket for the elite women's 10 kilometres after placing fourth in a wildcard race at the same venue on Friday morning.
There were seven tickets on offer and Jensen, who has a background in triathlon and claimed the Australian marathon title last year, placed fourth.
"When the concept of the Golden Ticket was first announced, I thought, 'This is unlikely but it's possible, and at 43 in a couple of weeks, what did I have to lose. I'll just go and give it my all'," an ecstatic Jensen told the Newcastle Herald on Friday.
"When I got there this morning, I just had a feeling that this is going to be my day."
The mother-of-two and occupational therapist will line up in a world-class field that includes Merewether's Rose Davies.
Davies, who has represented Australia at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games in athletics, won the Australian cross country trials in Canberra last month.
While the expected front-runners are likely to be fresh for the looped course through Mount Panorama, Jensen and other wildcard entrants will be backing up from Friday's race.
"The backing up I'm not as concerned about because I did well and truly run within myself," Jensen said.
"I was quite comfortable. It's more the heat that's predicted for tomorrow. They're predicting like 38. But I am just so excited. I will be the happiest person on that course.
"There is absolutely no pressure on me. I'm not one of the superstars but I'm there. It's my opportunity to be out there with the world's best and give it a smile."
Remarkably, it will be just the third cross country race for Jensen, who collected her sixth Sparke Helmore Triathlon title in Newcastle last November.
She plans to savour the experience.
"This is my opportunity to be at a world championships; absolutely have fun is priority No.1," Jensen said.
"It's a bonus being there and I'll give it my absolute best. Rose Davies is likely to be one of the best Australians finished and I will love cheering her on as well. Hopefully I can be within eyesight and see her."
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
