Knights coach Adam O'Brien is hoping Dominic Young's future can be determined "sooner rather than later" as the English winger prepares to play his first game of the year on Friday.
Off contract at the end of this season, Young has been wooed by multiple clubs in recent weeks and attracted interest from up to nine teams following a stellar 2022 campaign.
The 21-year-old has formally met with officials from the Roosters, Rabbitohs and Bulldogs, but the latter two have dropped off in the race for the England international's signature, according to Sydney media reports.
Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett also publicly expressed interest, but the Roosters appear the primary candidate the Knights may have to fend off to keep the rising star.
"The club's in talks with his management and hopefully there's a decision sooner rather than later," O'Brien said on Thursday.
"I'd like to think everyone here is quite hopeful.
"We want to retain him.
"He is an important part of our club."
Young joined the Knights in late 2020 on a three-year deal and after playing six games in his first season developed into one of the competition's premier wingers last year.
The 200cm flyer scored 14 tries in 20 NRL games last season and a further nine in five appearances for England at the World Cup.
"We've enjoyed developing him over the last couple of seasons and ... he is nowhere near his ceiling yet," O'Brien said.
"But first things first for me, I'm just worried about having a look at him tomorrow, at least in the first half and we'll see where he is at from there."
Knights football director Peter Parr said recently the club was "doing everything we can to ensure he stays". "There's a lot of boxes that we tick for him," Parr said.
Young's manager said in January he hoped to have a deal sorted before the NRL season.
"It's not something we want to rush but ideally we'd like to get it done as soon as possible," player agent Michael Cincotta said.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
