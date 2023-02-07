Knights director of football Peter Parr believes Dom Young's future could be decided this month after the in-demand winger was recently wooed by multiple Sydney-based NRL clubs.
Young reportedly toured Canterbury's training base at Belmore and had discussions with South Sydney last month, including meeting with Rabbitohs legend and countryman Sam Burgess.
"It's clear that his agent has wanted to seek some meetings with other clubs and get some clarity on what he considered his market value," Parr told the Newcastle Herald.
"We think the negotiations are heading in the right direction and I suggest they'll come to a head in the coming weeks.
"But it's difficult to tell how soon or long these negotiations take sometimes."
With the Bulldogs undergoing a major rejuvenation under general manager Phil Gould and new coach Cameron Ciraldo, and the Rabbitohs having made five consecutive preliminary finals, both clubs would appear attractive propositions for Young.
The 21-year-old, who joined Newcastle ahead of the 2021 season after playing two Super League games for Huddersfield, has made 26 NRL appearances over the past two years.
He had a breakout campaign in 2022, scoring 14 tries for the Knights and nine for England in five games at the World Cup.
The rise in form prompted a wave of interest in his future late last year with his manager telling the Herald last month that nine clubs had ultimately inquired about his services.
But Parr is confident that the Knights are in the box seat to secure Young for 2024 and beyond.
"There's a lot of boxes that we tick for him," Parr said.
"The club got him out from England, he's happy here, he's settled here, he's got friends here.
"And I think we have the club tracking in the right direction, because when you have a year like we did [in 2022], the obvious question for someone like Dom is - if he gets an offer from someone higher up the table.
"But I think what we've done over this off-season and how we've mapped out our plans going forward, he'd be comfortable with that.
"We're hopeful that he'll re-sign. It's hard to predict recruitment and retention, but we are doing everything we can to ensure he stays."
Young's manager Michael Cincotta mooted exploring his client's options last month but said he would like to get a deal done "sooner rather than later".
After playing in the World Cup until mid-November, Young unsurprisingly won't play in Newcastle's first trial against Cronulla on Friday.
Fellow Englishman Bailey Hodgson will start at fullback while new winger Greg Marzhew is set to make his first appearance in a Knights jersey.
Hymel Hunt will start on the other wing.
MORE KNIGHTS NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.