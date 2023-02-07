Halfback Jackson Hastings will have his first run in a Knights jersey and form part of strong Newcastle side that starts against Cronulla on the Central Coast on Friday.
The Knights on Tuesday named a line-up for the trial featuring a host of first-grade regulars and some of their new recruits.
Hastings will wear the No.7 jersey and be partnered in the halves by former Bronco Tyson Gamble.
Kalyn Ponga will miss the game as expected due to a calf injury.
Both Saifiti brothers will start in the front row while Kurt Mann returns at lock to play his first game since last July.
New fullback Lachlan Miller was not named in the 28-man squad with Bailey Hodgson to wear the No.1
The 5.55pm match at Central Coast Stadium forms part of the NRL's new Pre-Season Challenge and will be played before South Sydney and Manly's trial at the same venue.
The points table will determine the $100,000 winner of the two-week tournament, which is set to reward attacking play, including awarding an extra competition point when a side scores five or more tries.
Knights trial side (vs Sharks)
1. Bailey Hodgson
2. Hymel Hunt
3. Krystian Mapapalangi
4. Dylan Lucas
5. Greg Marzhew
6. Tyson Gamble
7. Jackson Hastings
8. Daniel Saifiti
9. Jayden Brailey (C)
10. Jacob Saifiti
11. Brodie Jones
12. Jack Johns
13. Kurt Mann
14. Phoenix Crossland
15. John Toleafoa
16. Lachlan Fitzgibbon
17. David Hollis
18. Adam Clune
19. Ben Talty
20. Tom Cant
21. Davey Armstrong
22. Toni Tupouniua
23. Riley Jones
24. Ryan Rivett
25. Chris Vea'ila
26. Luke Pietzner
27. Oryn Keeley
28. Kiah Cooper
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
