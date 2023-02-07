IN the wake of two devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria within the space of 12 hours, Newcastle's Muslim community has turned to prayer.
Mayfield Mosque president Yunus Kara said he was heartbroken to hear about the destruction in his home country of Turkey and Syria, where the death toll has risen to 3,800 and counting.
"I was shocked, especially at the size of the earthquake," he said.
"Initially they said 70-something had passed away, and when it grew to 2500, to 3000, it's a fairly extensive earthquake.
"We will be praying this Friday in congregation for the deceased and making prayers to the wounded and to the people in need - that's the least we can do."
Mr Kara is on the board of Diyanet Sydney, the Turkish government body that manages religion and charity.
A friend of his lives near the epicentre of the earthquake and Mr Kara hasn't heard from him since the quake hit.
"Prayers would be much appreciated, we are so far away, if we were close we would give blankets, tents and warm clothing but because they are so far away we can only help financially and send them money so they can buy what's needed and distribute it among the needy," he said.
"We will be reciting verses from the Holy Quran daily and asking God Almighty to make it easy on everybody in need in general.
"We know there are people that also died in Syria, I don't know what the Turkish government will do for them but we have about five million Syrians living in Turkey as refugees."
As the devastation unfolds, the US, Canada, Israel, Russia, China and the UK have offered assistance with calls for the international community to ease political aid restrictions in north-west Syria.
The first earthquake struck while people slept, measuring in at a magnitude of 7.8.
It's one of the most powerful earthquakes the region has experienced in at least a century.
There's a long road ahead, according to University of Newcastle associate professor Ifte Ahmed, an expert in disaster-resilience and post-disaster housing systems.
He said unenforced building codes and the kind of construction used to build in the affected countries have made them more vulnerable to earthquake damage.
"Even so, in an earthquake of this magnitude, 7.8, even earthquake-resistant buildings will only give you limited protection," he said.
"Having said that, so many people wouldn't lose their lives and it can be repaired quite quickly.
"It's going to be a huge task to rebuild."
Even with the right skills and materials, Mr Ahmed said the money that was available on a global scale to aid recovery in Nepal or Haiti isn't there after the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.
"In Nepal in 2015 or Haiti in 2010, there was a flood of money, very generous support around the world going to help people rebuild their homes," he said.
"It's so hard to know what the solution will be at this point, it depends on the goodwill of the international community, with the war in Ukraine the mood is different and the funding isn't available.
"It's sad but it won't happen very quickly."
He said the recovery process could take more than a decade, given Australia is looking at an eight to 10 year timeline to recover from the Lismore floods even with skilled workers and government funding.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
