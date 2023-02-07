Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Turkey and Syria earthquake 2023: Newcastle's Muslim community turns to prayer as University of Newcastle disaster resilience expert predicts long road ahead

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated February 7 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IN the wake of two devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria within the space of 12 hours, Newcastle's Muslim community has turned to prayer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.