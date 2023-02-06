TWO Newcastle residents thought their eyes were playing tricks on them when they offered to do an early-morning airport run for their son on Tuesday.
Fudge and Alan McCully were on pick-up duty in Copeland Street Lambton at 4.15am when two kangaroos jumped ahead of their car.
"We pulled into the street and I said 'oh look at that, what the heck!" Ms McCully said.
"Roos in suburbia, it's just bizarre."
Despite the early wake-up Ms McCully was quick enough to grab her phone and shoot video of the unexpected nature sighting.
"They were blinded by the lights and jumped off down the street," she said.
"I didn't say anything for a while, I was just so surprised."
The videos have since been shared on social media with most people shocked to see the kangaroos in such a built-up part of town.
Newcastle Herald contacted the rangers at Blackbutt Reserve to find out if the lost kangaroos came from the popular bush area, but the site does not have a wild kangaroo population. The kangaroos that do live in the reserve were all accounted for on Tuesday.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
