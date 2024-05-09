Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

A 'wheel-y' good way to get around: health workers swap to e-bikes

Updated May 9 2024 - 4:43pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter New England Health staff at Wallsend can swap their cars for e-bikes and underwent training as part of a new initiative. Picture supplied by HNEH
Hunter New England Health staff at Wallsend can swap their cars for e-bikes and underwent training as part of a new initiative. Picture supplied by HNEH

HEALTH workers in Newcastle will be able to swap cars for e-bikes as part of a pilot program to reduce carbon emissions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.