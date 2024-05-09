A 'wheel-y' good way to get around: health workers swap to e-bikes

HEALTH workers in Newcastle will be able to swap cars for e-bikes as part of a pilot program to reduce carbon emissions.
Hunter New England Health (HNEH) staff at Wallsend hit the pavement for special training which will allow them to ride between appointments at other facilities like John Hunter Hospital and Newcastle university.
The 12-month e-bike pilot pilot program is aimed at making travel more environmentally friendly, HNEH executive director of infrastructure, planning and sustainability Dr Ramsay Awad said.
"Our health strategy prioritises both environmental and financial sustainability, and innovative initiatives like this will be instrumental in reaching net zero," he said.
"This is an exciting program, allowing staff to contribute to a healthier environment while improving their well being through active travel."
In a full circle moment, the cost of the initiative was achievable from savings made in other sustainability efforts, like LED lighting and solar panels at hospitals across the health district.
Education provider Pedal Set Go gave staff comprehensive safety training, trialling e-bike riding between the Wallsend campus and other facilities.
Program participant and Health Kids Initiative project officer Rebecca Jackson said riding an e-bike between Wallsend, HMRI and the uni was "much better than jumping in the car".
"I just thought it was a great opportunity," she said.
"Our local area is just so easy to access, there's some great bike paths.
"I thought this would be a great way to visit some of the local schools and local areas."
The e-bikes were sourced from Newcastle Electric Bikes.
HNEH has a goal of reaching zero carbon emissions across its fleet vehicles by 2030.
