Newcastle District Cricket Association: Tom Moore, Thomas Owen shine with ball as Merewether skittles Belmont in T20 Summer Bash

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
February 16 2023 - 10:30am
Moore, Owen shine as Lions roar in T20 Summer Bash

MEREWETHER duo Thomas Moore and Tom Owen have claimed six wickets between them as the Lions ripped through Belmont for a comfortable T20 Summer Bash victory.

