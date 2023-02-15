Moore, Owen shine as Lions roar in T20 Summer Bash

MEREWETHER duo Thomas Moore and Tom Owen have claimed six wickets between them as the Lions ripped through Belmont for a comfortable T20 Summer Bash victory.
Moore finished with figures of 3-1 from two overs and Central Coast marquee Owen 3-24 from 3.1 overs, with the Whips bundled out for just 60 at No.1 Sportsground on Wednesday night.
The Lions pair also took one catch each off the other's bowling.
IN THE NEWS:
Sam O'Sullivan (2-7), Harry Phillips (1-4) and Chris Archer (1-11) collected the remaining wickets.
Merewether wicketkeeper Patrick Huolohan picked up four dismissals - three catches and a stumping.
Belmont, with a highest score of 16, completed their innings with a collapse of 5-12 after being 5-48.
The Lions reached the target one down in the 12th over with Chad Mayo (23 not out), Luke Hitchcock (17) and Ben Egan (15 not out) getting the job done.
Merewether (6 points) - with a win, loss and draw next to their name - sit equal second in pool B with one game left to play against Suburban Districts (5) at Townson Oval on Sunday.
Last-placed Belmont (3) host both leaders Wests (8) and University (6) in a double header at Cahill Oval on Sunday.
In pool A, 2021-22 runner-up Maitland (7) moved to second behind City (8) by beating Toronto (3) on Tuesday night. In pool C, Hamwicks (8) lead the way from Stockton (5).
The top two from each group automatically qualify for next weekend's quarter-finals (February 26), as well as the two best thirds.
POOL A: City 8, Maitland 7, Charlestown 6, Waratah-Mayfield 4, Toronto 3.
POOL B: Wests 8, Merewether 6, University 6, Suburban Districts 5, Belmont 3.
POOL C: Hamilton-Wickham 8, Stockton 5, Cardiff-Boolaroo 4, Wallsend 4, Hunter 3.
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald's upgraded news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.