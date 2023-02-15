St Pius X high School, one of the 12 Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Maitland and Newcastle, will formally change its name when it expands its teaching cohort to include Years 7 through 12 in 2025.
The school, which opened in January 1959, has traditionally taught students through Years 7 to 10, but a major overhaul of the Catholic school system, announced in May, will see the Adamstown college join San Clemente at Mayfield in opening to HSC students over the next four years.
The diocese released a statement Wednesday evening saying that in the course of its consultation on the transition, the school community had also raised issues with the college's connection, or "charism", with St Pius X.
It said a key recommendation from the consultation process was to "discern the potential of a new charism and cultural identity".
Pope Pius X was canonised in 1954, and served as Bishop of Rome from 1903 until his death in 1914.
St Pius X school at times also had a tragic history. It was the site of child sexual abuse as "an organised criminal activity" during the 1970s and 1980s that sparked a royal commission.
"With the addition of Year 11 and 12, comes the opportunity to review and renew the school's name," the Adamstown college said Wednesday.
"We now want to explore name options to enhance the spiritual formation of students and embrace a new spiritual charism and educational identity for the school."
The school will formally take on a new name at the beginning of 2025 when the first cohort of Year 11 students commence classes, and has invited the school community to have their say on finalising the new charism.
Feedback has been invited for the names "Lumen Christi Catholic College" and "Assisi Catholic College", and the school has also opened a submissions form for other suggestions on the proviso that names be "clearly Catholic" and "non-offensive and easy to pronounce".
Suggestions should also "have a story capable of helping to animate the culture of the school" and "engage and inspire modern secondary school students", the school said.
In May 2022, the Diocese undertook an overhaul of its education model to expand the cohorts of three of its high schools in a "staged and planned way" over five years.
It said at the time that the current model of multiple year 7 to 10 schools feeding into a large senior secondary college was "an appropriate response to the educational needs and funding realities of the 1990s" but "the educational context of the current day has changed significantly".
The decision drew the ire of some in the Catholic schools community, with parents describing it as "disappointing" amid concerns for student performance particularly during the HSC, but schools director Gerard Mowbray said at the time that "students' learning outcomes and wellbeing have been at the core of this decision making".
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald's upgraded news app here.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.