Newcastle Catholic high schools St Pius X, St Francis Xavier's and San Clemente to become 7-12 schools

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated May 20 2022 - 4:30am, first published May 19 2022 - 6:00am
BIG CHANGE: St Francis Xavier's College at Hamilton will include years 7-10 under the plan.

St Francis Xavier's at Hamilton, St Pius X and San Clemente high schools are all set to move to years 7-12 in a major overhaul of Newcastle's Catholic school system.

