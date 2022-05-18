Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Federal Election

Australian Electoral Commission figures show almost 6 million of 17 million voters could have cast their ballots before Saturday

May 18 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FULL HOUSE: Labor and the Coalition are expected to have the greatest numbers of booth volunteers but the minor parties and Independents have mustered solid support. The King Street, Newcastle, pre-polling station late yesterday. Picture: Peter Lorimer

THE election is already one third over before polling day, with the Australian Electoral Commission reporting nearly six million people having already voted by pre-poll or applied for a postal vote.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Election
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.