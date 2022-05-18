Newcastle Herald
NSW attorney-general Mark Speakman refuses to recommend pardon for Kathleen Folbigg, though recommends another public inquiry

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated May 18 2022 - 6:19am, first published 4:30am
Tragic: Kathleen Folbigg with her four children, Laura, Sarah, Caleb and Patrick.

The NSW attorney-general has refused to recommend a pardon for convicted child killer Kathleen Folbigg, but has recommended yet another public inquiry into the deaths of Folbigg's four children in response to a petition for her release signed last year by 90 eminent scientists citing evidence that say raises doubt over her guilt.

