Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

1000 Australians dying every month from COVID but Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese silent on coronavirus before Saturday's election

By Editorial
May 17 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DANGER ZONE: The doctors' union warns against COVID complacency. Picture: AMA

THE near-global shift away from lockdown-based management has been welcomed by most people, but for a small subset of those who catch this most insidious of diseases, the outcome is, quite simply, fatal.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.