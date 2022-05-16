Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcatsle schools turn to solar in move to turn NSW public schools to renewable energy

PB
By Paige Busher
Updated May 17 2022 - 1:07am, first published May 16 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leader: Hunter schools will follow the successful solar panel plan used at Nimbin Central School. Picture: Supplied

Multiple schools in the Hunter region will turn to solar energy as part of a new trial.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Paige Busher

Cadet Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.