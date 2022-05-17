Newcastle Herald
NSW police get sweeping powers to search

Updated May 17 2022 - 2:11am, first published 1:15am
Police in NSW can now search the homes of convicted drug dealers without a warrant.

Hunter Valley police, along with officers from three other police districts around the state, can now search the homes, cars, planes and boats of convicted drug dealers without a warrant as part of the crackdown on Sydney criminal gangs involved in public executions and turf wars.

