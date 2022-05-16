A TRUCK driver who was caught with drugs in his system for a second time, after smoking three "cones" at lunchtime on October 29, has been ordered off the roads for six months.
Daniel James Clifford Wilson, 44, was convicted, ordered to pay a $900 fine and disqualified from driving in Toronto Local Court on Monday.
The court heard he was an interstate truck driver who was working full-time until he was involved in a serious accident in 2021, where he drove off the side of a cliff at 120kmh.
His lawyer told the court he managed to get out of the truck just before it burst into flames, and had suffered post-traumatic stress disorder since.
As a result, his lawyer argued he had not been working and had limited capacity to pay a fine.
Magistrate Peter Barnett said the court wasn't required to reduce the penalty for that reason.
"In the circumstances, Mr Wilson stopped for a random breath test which he passed with flying colours, he was asked to provide a saliva test and he didn't," he said.
"Ultimately it contained cannabis and methylamphetamine, he didn't tell police anything about that.
"He had three cones of cannabis around lunchtime, which means he had three cones and put himself in a car shortly thereafter - suprise suprise.
"His driving record doesn't entitle him to leniency, nor does his criminal history."
Wilson will be eligible to regain his licence in November.
He was ordered to report to Waratah Police Station for his finger-prints to be taken.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
