Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Photos from Newcastle Jets awards night 2022 at Newcastle City Hall

Updated May 18 2022 - 9:40pm, first published 9:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Newcastle Jets men and women swapped their soccer boots for dress shoes on Wednesday night as the club held its annual awards night at Newcastle City Hall.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.