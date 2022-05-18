The Newcastle Jets men and women swapped their soccer boots for dress shoes on Wednesday night as the club held its annual awards night at Newcastle City Hall.
He collected the Nigel Boogaard Player of the Year, Craig Johnston Medal and Golden Boot.
Home-grown utility Cassidy Davis dominated the women's awards taking home the Player Of The Year, Cheryl Salisbury Award and Member's Player of The Year.
She also made A-League history, stretching her record run of consecutive appearances to 111.
Newcastle Herald photographer Jonathan Carroll captured some of the smiling faces at the event.
