NEWCASTLE Jets fans had to look up Beqa Mikeltadze on google when the club announced they had signed the Georgian striker.
Even then, a few were unconvinced of his value.
Boy, were they wrong.
Mikeltadze capped an incredible maiden year in the A-League by dominating the club's major awards at a gala presentation dinner at City Hall on Wednesday night.
The steely-eyed front man collected the Nigel Boogaard Player of the Year, Craig Johnston Medal and Golden Boot.
His 13 goals were second in the league, one less than Melbourne City hired gun Jamie Maclaren.
Few imports have had greater first-up seasons, especially after the heartache he experienced when his dad died in Georgia on the eve of the season.
Strikers are judged on goals, but there was more to Mikeltadze's game. He launched the Jets defensive press, harassed and harangued, dropped back into midfield to get the ball and tracked runners.
Home-grown midfielder Angus Thurgate took out the member's player of the year for men after a breakout campaign.
Kosta Grozos was the Men's rising star presented to a player under the age of 23 and in their first season of A-League. The Western Sydney product featured in 20 matches and started in eight.
He is set to be rewarded with a contract extension, as is defensive utility Mo Al-Taay.
Home-grown utility Cassidy Davis dominated the women's awards taking home the Player Of The Year, Cheryl Salisbury Award and Member's Player of The Year. She also made A-League history, stretching her record run of consecutive appearances to 111.
Young Matildas defender Kirsty Fenton was the rising star.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
