Warners Bay seize NPLW NNSW lead after lethal display in rout of New Lambton

The NPLW NNSW may have only just entered its second round of three but already Adriana Konjarski looks hard to catch in the race for leading goalscorer honurs.
The former national league striker scored six times in a 52-minute appearance as Warners Bay overpowered last-placed New Lambton 16-0 at Alder Park on Tuesday night.
The win moved the Panthers into top spot on 19 points, one ahead of Broadmeadow.
Magic, who sustained their first loss in almost 12 months last weekend, have played one less game than Warners Bay.
Konjarski's six-goal haul took her season tally to 23 goals in eight appearances.
The rest of Warners Bay's goals were shared around. Jets striker Lauren Allan produced a second-half treble against the Eagles. Elodie Dagg, Cassidy Davis and Tara Andrews all scored doubles and Zoe Horgan also got on the scoresheet.
Fifth-placed Adamstown (10) and Warners Bay are the only teams to have played all eight games heading into round nine of NPLW NNSW.
**Magic coach Jake Curley was not hitting the panic button after their 1-0 loss to Rosebud, which he described as "a speed hump".
The defending premiers had not lost a match since going down 1-0 to Newcastle Olympic on May 30 of last year.
"I subconsciously feel like this is not a bad thing for us," Curley said.
"Everyone wants to beat us. To the girls' credit they do fantastically well with that because they're under pressure every single game. Realistically, that's a good space to be in."
**Adamstown junior Clare Wheeler has continued her dream run in football by claiming the Danish Women's League trophy with Fortuna Hjorring.
Wheeler joined the Denmark club in June last year after winning the 2020-21 W-League premiership with Sydney FC.
The 24-year-old has since become a permanent fixture in the Matildas squad after earning her senior international debut in September.
