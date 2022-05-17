Knights winger Dom Young has backed the club's pursuit of Huddersfield playmaker Will Pryce, saying the 19-year-old has the potential to light up the NRL.
There is a growing confidence at the Knights that Pryce, a talented half or fullback, will soon commit to a move from Super League.
The club is understood to be on the verge of landing Pryce's signature on a likely two-year deal for 2024-25.
An English junior, Pryce is contracted with Huddersfield until the end of 2023, but the Knights would likely pursue an early release.
Currently suspended in the Northern Hemisphere competition, Pryce has made 15 appearances for Huddersfield in the past year.
He debuted mid-season last year and quickly became a top-flight regular, playing in 11 of the club's last 12 games and scoring six tries.
Fellow Englishman Young, who shifted from Huddersfield to Newcastle before last season, told the Newcastle Herald he had been in contact with "mate" Pryce about his potential move to Australia, but said he was in the dark about whether it would be to Newcastle.
"I've spoken to him here and there just checking in with him. I don't know what he is doing," Young said.
"If he did come here, he'd be a good addition because he's a great player.
"He could bring a lot to us if he did choose to sign."
Speculation about the Knights' interest in Pryce began when Newcastle's recruitment chief Clint Zammit travelled to England in late February.
The crafty playmaker is the son of former Great Britain international Leon Pryce, who played a staggering 484 Super League games in a career spanning 20 years.
Young, a standout for the Knights in his second NRL season, believes Pryce is more than capable of making it in the Australian game.
"I definitely think so," he said. "Just looking at what he has done in the Super League at a young age.
"He has definitely got X-factor about him.
"It would be pretty exciting for the fans to watch him.
"He could definitely bring something to us."
The 20-year-old winger, who returned from injury to score a try against North Queensland and impressed in Newcastle's 16-6 win over Canterbury, had a chuckle when asked if he would be having a word to Pryce about joining the Knights.
"I can give him a good insight into what goes on here," Young offered.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
