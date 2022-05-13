Newcastle Herald
Knights break seven-game losing streak with gritty 16-6 win over Bulldogs in Brisbane

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated May 13 2022 - 11:01am, first published 7:53am
IN FRONT: Knights players celebrate a try behind Bulldogs fullback Matt Dufty. Picture: Getty

IT wasn't pretty but the Newcastle Knights broke a seven-game losing streak with a gritty 16-6 win over Canterbury in Brisbane on Friday.

