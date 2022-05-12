Prop David Klemmer believes it's make or break time for the Knights, whose season could "start slipping away" if they lose to fellow battlers Canterbury on Friday.
The two clubs open Magic Round at Suncorp Stadium in a clash of the NRL's cellar dwellers. They are equal last on four points, but Newcastle trail on for and against.
Having lost their past seven games, the Knights already have to defy their own history to make the top-eight but they are about to play three winnable games before a bye in a month that could turn their season around.
However multiple losses in the string of matches against the Bulldogs, Broncos and Warriors would make the task of qualifying for the finals a big mountain to climb.
Klemmer believes the Knights' season is on the line over the next few weeks, starting against his old club the Bulldogs in Brisbane.
"Most definitely, that's where we are at the moment," the hard-nosed prop told to the Newcastle Herald.
"We've got to start winning footy games or the season is going to start slipping away.
"We can't keep tracking the way we are and thinking something is going to happen. We've got to fix it now and start on Friday against the Dogs. They've been in a similar place but are playing with a bit more confidence.
"We've got to start winning or it is going to be very hard to be in the mix [for finals]."
The Knights, despite a 36-16 loss to the Cowboys, were buoyed last week by the return of multiple first-graders and regain second-rower Mitch Barnett this week.
Klemmer said Barnett was "bouncing off the walls" after missing six games through suspension and would be a valuable addition against the Bulldogs' powerful forwards.
Leading the way last week with a game-high 181 run metres, Klemmer said the thought of climbing out of last place with a victory provided "a lot of motivation".
"It's quite embarrassing," he said. "No one wants to be sitting down there. It's very frustrating and it hurts.
"Everyone at the club is putting time and effort in but it is just not paying off at the moment," Klemmer added.
"We just need to get a couple of wins and reap seeing the benefits of what we have been putting in."
The Bulldogs have lost seven of their past eight games with their last win a shock upset over the Sydney Roosters two weeks ago.
Ironically, the Knights also beat the Roosters in a surprise season-opening victory, which preceded their only other win over Wests Tigers at home in round two.
Newcastle and Canterbury both have a two-and-seven record, but the Knights have suffered heavier defeats.
Across their seven-game losing streak, the Knights have conceded 232 points and scored only 62, an average deficit of 24.2 points per game. In their seven losses, the Bulldogs conceded 189 points and scored 68, losing by an average 17.2 points per game.
Klemmer said his old club, which he departed at the end of 2018, were on the up and couldn't be underestimated.
"They've got some good players," he said.
"Tevita Pangai Junior has been going really well for them.
"Matt Burton has too. He has been kicking really well and running the ball a lot.
"Even young Jeremy Marshall-King, he has really taken on that role there now as the starting nine."
Newcastle playmaker Adam Clune has been named to return at halfback after missing last week to nurse injuries, pushing Phoenix Crossland back to the bench. Tex Hoy retained his spot at five-eighth after a handy display against North Queensland.
The Knights led the Cowboys 16-12 at halftime in Townsville, but capitulated in the second half and let in four unanswered tries.
Klemmer said his side had taken some confidence out of their three-try first-half effort last week, which came after they failed to score a try in the two prior games, but he said they needed to compete like that for the entire game to be a chance of victory.
"If we stay in the game and complete high, we can score points," the former NSW and Australia representative said.
"We just can't give away fourth-tackle penalties or kick really well and then tackle someone in the air.
"We've got to make sure every single time we're completing a set, or we're defending, we're doing the right things and building pressure, and if we do that we can definitely come away with the win I reckon."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
