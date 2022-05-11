Jackie Newton might have summed it up best, saying "what an amazing life".
The wife of Australian golfing legend Jack Newton was one of many to deliver moving tributes during Wednesday's funeral service at Newcastle's Civic Theatre.
An estimated 1000 people attended to pay their respects including rugby league immortal Andrew Johns, former Test cricket captain Ian Chappell, professional golfer Craig Parry, horse trainer Kris Lees and comedian Jimeoin.
"After nearly 50 years, it was our 47th wedding anniversary last year, what an amazing life we've had together," Jackie said.
"With our beautiful family to show for it, which we treasure with all of our hearts. We are so very proud of each one, our children and our grandchildren. We couldn't have a more beautiful family.
"Be at peace. I'll miss you my Jack. He was a bugger, but he was a good one."
The service was held almost a month after Newton died. He was 72.
Known for his larger-than-life personality, generous spirit, honest appraisals, ability to overcome adversity and world-class golf talent, Newton's love of family shone through.
The Cessnock-born sportsman was twice a runner-up at golf majors - British Open (1975) and US Masters (1980) - but off the course remained an ultimate father figure for daughter Kristie and son Clint.
"Growing up I didn't have to look too far to find a superhero, because I always had my dad," Clint said.
Newton's youngest child also spoke about moments after full-time when playing in the NRL.
"Without fail Dad would find his way into the dressing sheds after every game and make a bee line for me. He'd give me a great big kiss and then say 'not one of your better ones or you did good today son, I'm proud of you'."
Kristie, who followed in her father's footsteps to play golf professionally, said "my heart is broken", "I can't believe you aren't here" and described Newton as a "fighter".
"Your hugs were always full of love and strength right up until the end. I'd always thought you'd live forever and outlive us all. It still doesn't feel real. You crammed so much into those 72 years, but it still feels too soon. Your smile lit up a room, that glint in your eye, your presence was always big," Kristie said.
Several of Newton's grandchildren spoke and highlighted their affection for "Poppy Jack".
From the sporting sphere Parry said "Jack has done more for Australian golf than anyone else" - referring to Newton's playing days, comeback after losing an arm in a life-threatening accident in 1983, commentary stints, annual celebrity classic, charity fundraising and long-standing junior foundation.
Knights premiership-winning coach Michael Hagan spoke about Newton's "unconditional support", "long-standing friendship" and "sense of humour" renowned in the rugby league community.
"One of the greatest honours you can achieve at the Newcastle Knights was to be named players' player, which was the player every other player wanted to play alongside," Hagan said.
"Today's winner is Jack Newton and we'll be having a beer in your honour. Farewell mate."
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
