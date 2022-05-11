Australian golfing legend Jack Newton has been given a fitting farewell in Newcastle.
An estimated 1000 people attended the funeral service at Civic Theatre on Wednesday, almost a month after Newton died. He was 72.
The Hunter's sporting community was out in force to pay their respects to Newton featuring former Knights players like Andrew Johns, Paul Harragon, Danny Buderus, Mark Hughes, Billy Peden, Tony Butterfield, Steve Simpson, Adam Muir, Dan Abraham, Todd Lowrie, John Morris and the Gidley brothers - Matt and Kurt.
Other personalities present at Newton's funeral included former Test cricket captain Ian Chappell, Australian cricket legend Doug Walters, Newcastle horse trainer Kris Lees, Newcastle air-race pilot Matt Hall, local professional golfers Nathan Green and Nikki Garrett and Westpac Rescue Helicopter chief executive officer Richard Jones.
Tributes to Newton's "amazing life" were delivered by wife Jackie, children Clint and Kristie, several grandkids, sister Jan Smithies, premiership-winning Knights coach Michael Hagan, Australian golfer Craig Parry, sports commentator Pat Welsh and long-time friend Col McGregor.
Parry said "Jack has done more for Australian golf than anyone else" - referring to his professional playing days, comeback to the course after losing an arm in a life-changing accident, commentary stints, annual celebrity classic and long-standing junior golf foundation.
Video footage of Newton's golfing career, which included twice being runner-up at majors - British Open (1975) and US Masters (1980) - was shown along with many family photographs.
Songs such as Down Under, I Won't Back Down, What A Wonderful World, a cover of These Days and a live rendition of I Still Call Australia Home were part of the soundtrack at the service.
A golf bag and Knights jersey, both embroidered with Newton's name, were placed on stage.
An Australian flag was draped over his coffin.
The crowd stood and applauded when Newton was carried out.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
