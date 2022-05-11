Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Kris Terzievski beats Paul Gallen in unanimous decision, Nikita Tszyu claims first-round TKO victory, Harry Garside wins third pro fight at No Limit Boxing event in Newcastle

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated May 11 2022 - 2:47pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rugby league legend Paul Gallen suffered only his second professional loss in the boxing ring on Wednesday night, upset by a more youthful Kris Terzievski at Newcastle Entertainment Centre.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.