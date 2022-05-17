Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Abandoned NPL game to kick off from where it ended

By Craig Kerry
Updated May 17 2022 - 8:36am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarred Baker, right.

JARRED Baker and Broadmeadow were the big winners this week in a decision to restart the abandoned match with Weston from where it left off.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.