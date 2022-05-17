Abandoned NPL game to kick off from where it ended

JARRED Baker and Broadmeadow were the big winners this week in a decision to restart the abandoned match with Weston from where it left off.
The Broadmeadow v Weston NPL match at Magic Park on April 29 was abandoned after Bears keeper Stuart Plant suffered a neck injury in the first minute of the second half.
Magic led 1-0 from a Baker free kick late in the first half. Weston believed that the match would be replayed in full, cancelling out Baker's goal, because it ended before the 70th minute.
However, regulations in place for at least the past two seasons allow Northern NSW Football to determine a result, or restart the game, depending on the circumstances of the abandonment.
NNSWF football operations general manager Liam Bentley said because an accidental clash led to the injury, restarting the game from the 46th minute was the fairest outcome. The game will be finished next Wednesday night.
"There's a couple of options, depending on how the match ended up being abandoned," Bentley said.
"This was an accident so we want to try to play the match as is.
"It will start from the minute it stopped, and begin with a free kick to Weston."
Line-ups will remain the same where possible, and existing substitutions and cards will stand. The Bears will be allowed a free substitution for Plant, who was later cleared of serious injury but is yet to return to training.
Rules, though, do not allow the Bears to bring a replacement keeper for Plant onto their player points system roster until the second window for changes.
