Snowy Hydro yet to identify green hydrogen fuel source for Hunter Power Project at Kurri

By Matthew Kelly
February 15 2023 - 11:00am
Power plant's hydrogen conundrum

Snowy Hydro is yet to identify the source of the green hydrogen that will eventually fuel the Hunter Power Project, a Senate Estimates hearing has heard.

