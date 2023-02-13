Newcastle police are investigating an act of vandalism at Foreshore Park, which appears to be related to opposition to the Newcastle 500 Supercars event.
Grass has been killed in the amphitheatre in a way that spells the words "wrong place" - a phrase commonly used by those who object to the major sporting event being held in the city's east end.
The installation and removal of the racing circuit will take nine weeks - the event will be held from March 10-12.
Newcastle City Police District confirmed on Monday they were investigating reports of "malicious damage" at Foreshore Park.
Police believe the vandalism occurred some time on February 4 or 5.
Investigators are calling for anyone who can help with their inquiries to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
