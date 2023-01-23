Newcastle Herald
Liddell coal-fired power station will shut down on April 28, the plant's owner AGL confirms.

January 24 2023 - 5:30am
AGL names the date when it will pull the plug on Liddell

Liddell Power Station will shut down on April 28, the plant's owner AGL confirmed on Monday.

