Take a look at what's happening around the Hunter for Australia Day 2023.
Newcastle
Citizenship ceremony on January 25
Day of Mourning - 10am at the Customs House foundation, march to follow at 11.30am
Beach 5s - Nobbys Beach from 10.30am January 26, 28 and 29
Newcastle Harbour swim from 10am
Port Stephens
Karuah - Karuah RSL from 10am, with fireworks at 9pm
Nelson Bay - Fly Point from 9am-3pm
Raymond Terrace - Riverside Park from 8am to 1.30pm and free pool party at Lakeside Leisure Centre from 10am-4pm
Tilligerry - Henderson Park Lemon Tree Passage from 8am to 12pm and free pool party at Tilligerry Aquatic Centre from 10am-4pm
The civic ceremony, including the citizenship ceremony and annual awards will be held at Nelson Bay and Raymond Terrace.
Maitland
Australia Day citizenship ceremony and awards, East Maitland Bowling Club at 10.30am
Maitland River Regatta, RH Taylor Reserve in Lorn from 3-8pm
Free entry to Maitland Aquatic Centre from 10am
Lake Macquarie
Citizenship ceremony at Rathmines Theatre
Open day at Lake Macquarie Classic Boat Association Boatshed, Rathmines Park from 10am-2pm
Classic and vintage vehicle display at Speers Point Park from 9am-2pm
Valentine Lions Club Australia Day at Allambee Park, Valentine from 9am-midday
Croquet demonstration day and sausage sizzle at Rathmines Park from 10am-3pm
Hunter Volleyball social beach gala day at Caves Beach from 8.30am-3pm
Lake Mac Festival at Croudace Bay Thomas H Halton Reserve, Eleebana and Toronto Foreshore on January 28 from 8am-midday and 5-9.30pm and January 29 from 12-5pm
Cessnock
Citizenship ceremony and awards at PACC at 10am
Free pool entry
