Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Valley's Liddell power station demolition to begin 2024 after April 2023 closure

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated January 18 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 2:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Power station demolition a step closer as Liddell's curtain call looms

LIDDELL power station's demolition is a step closer after AGL announced Delta Group will be responsible for removing the ageing generator.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.