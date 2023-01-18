The wildly successful regional music festival series Groovin the Moo has locked in its 2023 calendar, although no artists have been announced.
Maitland in the Hunter Valley, where the festival began is scheduled for Saturday, April 22.
The other dates and venues are:
"We are so happy to be able to do a full tour across the country in 2023," GTM founder Steve Halpin said. "We have missed you terribly and can't wait to bring back the good times around the country. Whilst we are very sad not to be returning to Townsville, we look forward to bringing GTM to the Sunshine Coast."
The only venue change is Queensland; exchanging the Sunshine Coast over Townsville. In a press release organisers said "the logistical challenges and increased financial pressures are too great and unfortunately we are not able to return to the top end in 2023".
Artist announcements are expected to be coming soon.
The 2022 GTM concerts featured Hilltop Hoods, Spiderbait, Middle Kids, Milky Chance, Broods, Chaii, Mashd N Kutcher, Hope D, JK-47, HP Boyz, Masked Wolf, Montaigne, Snakehips, Riton, Wolf Alice, Thomas Headon, Polaris, Redhook, Shouse and Sycco.
Nick Milligan wrote in his Newcastle Herald review of the 2022 GTM in Maitland: "The programming of the main stages, from top to bottom, proves a celebration of female musicality. When you crunch the numbers on the line-up, which includes Montaigne, New Zealand's Broods, Triple J Unearthed winner Teddie and Central Coast artist Molly Millington, 80 per cent of the curation features lady singers (Hilltop Hoods and Peking Duk both invite female singers on stage as guests).":
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.