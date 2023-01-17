Looking for some new places to explore and fun things to do in and around the city this year? Here, well-known locals Michael Earp (distiller and co-founder of Earp Distillery), Miho Arai (founder and designer of sustainable swimwear label Myriam Swim), Becky Kiil, (founder of Newcastle Afoot), Kiasmin Burrell (Newcastle-based contemporary artist), Lachlan X. Morris (Newcastle-based musician), and Laura Renshaw (Hunter cycling personality) share their favourites.
Newcastle in three words.
"Best little city." Becky Kiil
"Underdog with heart." Lachlan X. Morris
"Beach, coffee, and art." Kiasmin Burrell
Breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert, and your pick for where to go?
"I don't eat out an awful lot, but, if I do, it's dinner and I love Japanese, so it would be Nagisa." Michael Earp
"It would be a tie between breakfast and dinner. Local loves are The Village for brekkie and anywhere that has crumbed lamb cutlets on the menu for dinner - The Burwood Inn or Maryville Tavern both highly commended." Laura Renshaw
Some must-sees and dos for newbies and visitors?
"I am going iconic with this - Bathers Way, the Bogey Hole, and a ferry trip to Stockton." Becky Kiil
"When my family and some of my friends visited me from Japan in Newcastle, I took them to the ANZAC Walk. It's just nice to walk and you can see all of Newcastle and explain what everything is. Also, Blackbutt Reserve to show them what Australian wildlife looks like, and the Bogey Hole, as it is a special and unique swimming spot." Miho Arai
"The Edwards for drinks and dinner. Then, in the morning, Olive Tree Market, followed by carrot cake at Momo." Kiasmin Burrell
"I'm a casual commercial helicopter pilot so I'd have to say flying over Newcastle. Then our coastal walkways, like the Strzelecki Lookout, and our surf beaches." Michael Earp
Idyllic day trip or weekender in the Hunter?
"I love Wollombi. It's cute and I love staying up in the gullies. I once came across some wombats, which was one of my favourite things in the world!" Becky Kiil
"We go to Corlette in Port Stephens to visit family. We stay there most long weekends." Miho Arai
"Anywhere on or in the water. I love going jet skiing, diving, surfing, kayaking, and fishing. I used to go up to Boomerang Beach and Pacific Palms a lot. I love going to Barrington too." Michael Earp
"The Upper Allyn. Around the Allyn River and Ladies Well is gorgeous." Kiasmin Burrell
"For a great weekend away, I would recommend heading out Wollombi way (with some visits to the vineyards on the way) and Dungog for some riding and the Tin Shed Brewery, which do an excellent burger and beer." Laura Renshaw
Favourite places to shop locally?
"I like vintage clothing and furniture. So, I like to go to the old theatre [Planet Islington] full of vintage - across the road from Suspension - and dig through stuff and find treasure. My other favourite place is Honest Paper in the East End. It is really pretty. I go there to buy birthday cards, and they also have Japanese stationery." Miho Arai
Top three places for a drink in Newcastle?
"Koutetsu, Coal and Cedar, and my middle son's bar, Uptowns." Michael Earp
Favourite Newcastle personalities?
"Bec Bowie at Estabar, who's like the queen of the East End and Mike [Galvin] from the Falcon. Both are great business and community makers, who I find inspiring." Becky Kiil
Favourite local trails to ride?
"My favourite local trails would be Awaba, anywhere in the Watagans, Wollombi area, and Glenrock Conservation Area." Laura Renshaw
A little-known spot you go to in the city?
"That little secret walkway over at the back of Carrington towards the harbour - where the coal loaders are. It's just a nice spot to see the city from a different angle. Especially at night." Lachlan X. Morris
Favourite local green spaces?
"I think Jesmond Park is a bit of a surprise. It's so green and the paths are beautiful. But the most iconic one is probably the Yuelarbah track in Glenrock. You feel like you're completely separated from the city and it's beautiful and historic." Becky Kiil
Favourite local places to play or see music?
"There are so many of them but easily my number one place to play and watch gigs is The Stag & Hunter in Mayfield. It's so good. Mick [Starkey] - who runs it - cares a hell of a lot about live music and it really shows. It sounds and looks great in there. You'll definitely be catching us there quite a bit. The Junkyard [in Maitland] is great too. It's really honest and has a loyal music following that always comes through the checkout if anyone is playing." Lachlan X. Morris
Where do you go to get back to nature?
"I head out to the Watagans in the Hunter Valley - in particular, Boarding House Dam. The reason being is I love listening to the sound of the wind in the leaves. It's one of those places where you hear it and there's this giant moss wall. It's just glorious." Kiasmin Burrell
"My ultimate favourite place for riding and hiking is the Watagans Mountains. There are lots of beautiful spots, including waterfalls and lookouts." Laura Renshaw
Best picnic spot?
"Burwood Beach Lookout. It has a great beach view and it's also easy to access." Miho Arai
"My favourite is the little hidden park on the east side of Carrington. You have to go over the footbridge near Elizabeth Street to find it. The view of the city and the harbour is unique. You feel isolated and it's often quiet." Becky Kiil
Any new places you've been enjoying?
"The Museum Park area, which is the park behind the Newcastle Museum and the visitor centre. I spent time there personally, but also on tours. It's been interesting connecting to different users of the public space. I've been getting to know skateboarders there and worked with some artists in that area. It's a nice, interesting, new space with lots of different groups using it. It's just so Newcastle - connected to the history of Civic Station but it's also got this beautiful adaptation of the old station into a new visitor centre." Becky Kiil
Any favourite events or festivals you're looking forward to?
"The first ones that come to mind are Gumball and Dashville. They always have a festival on just when you need to get away for a bit. It's just so relaxed there and feels like a big hang with your friends. The music is awesome and it's something that I'm always excited to check out. Playing there is always a pleasure too." Lachlan X. Morris
Earp Distillery - https://earpdistillingco.com
Newcastle Afoot - www.newcastleafoot.com.au
Lachlan X. Morris - www.instagram.com/lachlanxmorris
Myriam Swim - https://myriam-swim.com
Kiasmin Burrell - www.instagram.com/kiasmin
Laura Renshaw - www.instagram.com/laurajanerenshaw
