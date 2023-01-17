"There are so many of them but easily my number one place to play and watch gigs is The Stag & Hunter in Mayfield. It's so good. Mick [Starkey] - who runs it - cares a hell of a lot about live music and it really shows. It sounds and looks great in there. You'll definitely be catching us there quite a bit. The Junkyard [in Maitland] is great too. It's really honest and has a loyal music following that always comes through the checkout if anyone is playing." Lachlan X. Morris