Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen pans Ausgrid contractor pruning work in Cooks Hill

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
January 17 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A tree pruned on Dawson Street, Cooks Hill recently. Picture by Simone De Peak

Cooks Hill has become the latest site of "wineglassed" trees after Ausgrid contractors lopped greenery around power lines on several streets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.