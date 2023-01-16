Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Former cop challenges State Government over workers compo claims

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated January 17 2023 - 10:29am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Time limits unenforceable on workers compensation claim

A FORMER police officer has been fighting for five and a half years over her delayed workers compensation claim and the NSW State Government's legislated time limits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.