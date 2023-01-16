A MAN has been airlifted to hospital after he suffered serious chemical burns while cleaning a drain at Cooranbong this morning.
According to a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman the man, in his 50's, was cleaning a drain when the chemical exploded causing burns to his chest, shoulder, face and mouth.
The burns are not believed to be the result of a workplace incident.
Several NSW Ambulance crews were called to the scene around 9:25am.
Eventually the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter arrived to transport the man to Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews were also at the scene to attend to the chemical spill.
The man was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.
IN THE NEWS
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.