Entangled whale spotted off Caves Beach: ORRCA rescue teams called out to help

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated January 16 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 1:00pm
The entangled whale off the coast of Caves Beach. Picture by ORRCA member D May.

RESCUE teams are monitoring the coastline at Caves Beach after a juvenile whale was spotted entangled in two orange buoys.

Local News

