RESCUE teams are monitoring the coastline at Caves Beach after a juvenile whale was spotted entangled in two orange buoys.
Volunteers from ORRCA, the Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia, were alerted to the whale in distress about 10am Monday but its exact location has since been lost. A drone pilot has been called in to try and find the missing whale and a National Parks and Wildlife disentanglement team remains on standby.
"It is travelling close to shore and we are keen to get some photos and video of this whale to help our team track it and its condition," a statement from ORRCA said.
"Summer whale sightings are special, and there are many species that enjoy our waters year-round, but this recent sighting is a young humpback still slowly heading south."
The buoys appear to be attached to the whale's tail and the animal was last seen swimming slowly south.
Hunter residents have been asked to snap photos and video of the whale if they spot it from the shore. Please include a GPS location with any media and contact the hotline on 02 9415 3333 to submit information.
"Importantly never approach whales. They may be coming into our beaches and bays to rest. All whales and dolphins are protected in Australian waters. Under the law, a 300 metre exclusion zone applies," ORRCA reminded residents.
Vice president of ORRCA Jools Farrell said it was vital to untangle the whale to ensure its chance of survival, but stressed that it should be left to professionals and not anyone on a vessel who might come across the whale first.
"If a whale is entangled its chances of survival are zero," she said.
"They have a long way to swim and if their ability is impacted, they swim much slower and have a higher risk of being attacked by predators."
Anyone who sees the entangled whale should call the ORRCA Rescue Hotline on 02 9415 3333.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
