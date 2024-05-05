Coleman lauds grit but concedes Hunter Wildfires must smarten up

COACH SCOTT Coleman has no doubts that the Hunter Wildfires have the character and the personnel to challenge for the Shute Shield.
Now it's about adding polish and precision to their game. The Wildfires dug deep to edge Western Sydney 17-15 at a soggy No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
It was their second consecutive win after a 38-19 triumph over Eastwood and moved the Wildfires to eighth spot on 13 points. Their three wins is the same amount as third-placed Easts.
The Wildfires, after trailing 15-7 in the 55th minute, went ahead through a converted try to replacement winger Isaac Ulberg in the corner in the 74th.
Fly-half Ethan Morgan missed a penalty attempt from in front in the first half but made amends, nailing the conversion from the sideline.
However, the home side had to defend their own line for the final five minutes after giving away two penalties.
Breakaway Elijah Crosswell was the hero, winning a penalty a metre from the tryline with a jackal.
"We were courageous but we were dumb as well," Coleman said. "The defence in our D zone was the best it has been all year.
"However, with the ball our execution was really poor. It is not the first time I have said that. We don't have the patience and polish that the good teams have. The onus is on me to look at how we are structuring things at training and make it better."
The win came at big cost, with hooker Hamish Moore needing an MRI scan on Monday after suffering nerve damage in his neck.
He was replaced in the 27th minute Andrew Tuala, who produced a man-of-the-match performance in his first game back from a knee injury.
Tuala ran over three defenders in a 30 metre charge with his first run and constantly put the home side on the front foot.
"AT was outstanding and will only get better with more miles on the paddock," Coleman said.
Crosswell's match saver was among three jackals for the Kiwi. Donny Freeman also won crucial turnovers at the breakdown.
"Our will and intent to turn up for each other is there," Coleman said. "Donny stepped up. Bo Abra was solid, AT was excellent off the bench and Rob Puliuvea had another good game."
