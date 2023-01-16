Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Long-term sick leave puts pressure on police response times

Donna Page
By Donna Page
January 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Long-term sick leave puts pressure on Hunter police response times

UNDER-pressure Hunter Region police are struggling to respond to 80 per cent of urgent calls in the required 12-minute NSW benchmark, new data reveals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.