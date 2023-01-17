Nathan Towney had to read the letter a few times before the award he won had sunk in.
The University of Newcastle Pro Vice-Chancellor Indigenous, Strategy and Leadership is Newcastle's 2023 Citizen of the Year, which he will be bestowed at an award ceremony today.
"It was very unexpected," he said. "But it was a really nice surprise."
The Wiradjuri man was pivotal in last year's launch of Ngarrama - a free public vigil held on Australia Day eve to engage the community in reconciliation through truth telling and historical acceptance. The idea came about after a non-Aboriginal colleague of Mr Towney's attended a vigil in Barangaroo, Sydney on January 25.
"She said it was an amazing experience," he said. "The 26th of January is something that doesn't sit well with a lot of people, both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal.
"Often people struggle with what to do on that day and she said that filled the gap for her and her family, and that it would be great if we could get something like that here in this community.
"So we pulled together a group of people, contacted Awabakal and they came on as a partner, we contacted the council, and they were happy to support the event.
"We were hoping to get a few hundred people and ended up with 2,500 at King Edward Park.
"It was just a really nice, reflective vigil, where we could talk about history and culture and we could celebrate all the things that are worth celebrating, and provide a space particularly for Aboriginal people, but also non-Aboriginal people, to come together at that time, which can be difficult."
The former Newcastle High principal said the event also showed how much support there was for a new Australia Day date.
"There's no reason why we can't," he said. "It just requires some leadership to say, 'this date doesn't suit as the day to celebrate our nation because not everyone can celebrate it'.
"It has a different meaning to a large group and an important group of our country and so therefore, we should be thinking about what is a day that we can all celebrate what it is to be an Australian.
"I think we've grown up a lot as a country, but the fact that we still haven't been able to change that date is disappointing. I think it's important that someone steps up and says 'now let's do this and let's find a date that is relevant for everybody'."
He said winning the citizen award provided a platform to create further awareness about these issues and represent his culture and community.
"I think anytime you get an opportunity to share views, and not only my views, but the views of the communities that I talk with and live in, I think it's important to share that. I think awards like this are great recognition, but it does provide a platform and I feel I have an obligation to do some of those things."
The award is also a testament to Mr Towney's team and family, he said. His role involves driving an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander strategy at the university, but says it's not something he does alone.
"I think this is not just a recognition of things that I've done. It's my family, my wife, my kids, my mum, my dad, my brother," he said. "It's a recognition of the way that we were brought up and our value systems, but it's also a recognition of the work that my team does, because they're the ones that often do all the heavy lifting, and have to bring to life some of my crazy ideas."
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said Mr Towney's conferral as Citizen of the Year came at a significant time in the national discourse on Indigenous affairs.
"Mr Towney is a dedicated community leader who is passionate about building positive relationships and creating greater awareness and understanding of the path to reconciliation," Cr Nelmes said. "A member of City of Newcastle's Gurakai Aboriginal Advisory Committee, Mr Towney freely and generously gives his time and knowledge and is an exceptionally worthy recipient."
The 2023 Young Citizen of the Year is Dominic May, who founded unique sightseeing company CoastXP.
Mr May was lauded for his contributions to tourism and his rescue efforts when a crew on fishing vessel ELLIE-K issued a mayday call off Newcastle's coast in July.
Mr May and a group of whale watchers arrived with seconds to spare as the vessel took on water, rescuing the crew and family dog.
Stockton Community Group Inc. is the 2023 Community Group of the Year for its work to highlight and tackle coastal erosion.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
