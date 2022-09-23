Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

University of Newcastle pro-Vice Chancellor and First Nations man Nathan Towney says it is time to face colonial truth following Queen's death

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
September 23 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A FIRST Nations leader from the University of Newcastle says there is space to mourn Queen Elizabeth II's death while reconciling with the crown's role in Australia's colonial history. File picture.

A First Nations leader from the University of Newcastle says there is space to mourn Queen Elizabeth II's death while reconciling with the crown's role in Australia's colonial history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.