Treasurer makes ruling on Perm and Greater merger

Federal Treasury has endorsed the merger of the Greater Bank and Newcastle Permanent Building Society.
The merger, which Treasuer Jim Chalmers approved on Friday, will result in a combined customer base of 600,000.
Customers will now vote on the proposed merger before they go ahead.
"The proposed merger is expected to support competition and innovation in the banking sector by allowing these customer-owned banks to better compete with the larger players and deliver higher quality products and services to members," Treasurer Jim Chalmers said.
Dr Chalmers said Treasury's sign-off was based on advice provided by financial regulators.
The banks' mutual ownership structures will also remain in place after the mergers are complete.
READ MORE:
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.